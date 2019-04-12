Arrowhead's RNAi therapeutic shows positive effect in hepatitis B study

Results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.2% ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' RNAi candidate JNJ-3989 in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection showed a treatment effect. The data were presented by licensor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR -2.2% ) at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

168 total doses were administered to 56 patients (three doses each). In a subgroup of 40 participants who had at least 24 weeks of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) tests results, 100% (n=40/40) achieved at least at 10-fold decrease in HBsAg (IU/mL). 88% (n=35/40) achieved HBsAg levels less than 100 IU/mL, 43% (n=17/40) achieved less than 10 IU/mL and 13% (n=5/40) less than 1 IU/mL.

JNJ-3989 reduced all measurable viral products.

On the safety front, the most common drug-related adverse event was injection site reaction (10%) (n=17/168). No drug-related serious adverse events were reported.

Arrowhead out-licensed the candidate, known at the time as ARO-HBV, to Janssen in October 2018.