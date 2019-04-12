SEC cracks down on thematic ETF names

As more theme-focused exchange-traded funds come to market, the Securities and Exchange Commission is taking a closer look at the funds' names to make sure they're not misleading potential investors, Bloomberg reports.

Thus, an increasing number of ETFs are changing their names before they launch. For example, one Amplify fund that originally included blockchain in its name now calls itself a "transformational data sharing" ETF.

In 2001, the SEC adopted Rule 35d-1--or Names Rule--that says at least 80% of assets in the fund must be of the type suggested by the fund's name.

In another example, a Pacer ETF originally called Best for Vets Equity ETF was changed to Military Times Best Employers ETF after the SEC objected to the first name.

In some cases, ETF funds are using ticker symbols to get their point across. The Pacer ETF uses the ticker VETS, and the Amplify blockchain ETF uses the symbol BLOK.