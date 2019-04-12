Conduent -5% after disclosing Icahn board fight

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) drops 5.4% after revealing that Carl Icahn (9.4% stakeholder) designee Michael Nevin resigned from the board on April 8 and cited chairman Bill Parrett among his reasons for leaving.

Nevin calls Parrett "the main roadblock to meaningful change" and says the only thing that will save the company is a major change in the makeup of the board – beginning with the chairmanship."

The board members not affiliated with Icahn or Darwin Deason "strongly disagree" with Nevin's assertions and say Icahn offered not to make the letter public if Parrett resigned immediately and was replaced by an Icahn choice.