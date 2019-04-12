Sempra Energy’s Latin America assets eyed by Italy's Enel

Italian utility Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY -0.7%) is considering making a bid for the Chilean and Peruvian assets up for sale by Sempra Energy (SRE +0.7%), with an eye to further expansion into South America, CEO Francesco Starace says.
An acquisition of Chilean electricity distributor Chiliquinta Energa would give Enel ~2M consumers, and top Peruvian electric company Laz del Sur would add nearly 5M power consumers in the southern part of Lima.
Analysts estimate the assets could be worth $2.5B-$3B.
Enel already became Brazil's biggest electricity distribution company after buying a majority stake in the Eletropaulo power company for $1.48B.
