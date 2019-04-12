Disney, up 11%, puts out 'Star Wars: Episode IX' trailer

How good a Friday is Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) having? After popping fans' eyes with lower than expected pricing for its Disney Plus streaming service (drawing sell-side approval), the stock has made its biggest intraday gain in 10 years.

It's up 11% , and pushed to an all-time high today, adding some $23B in market value. Or as BTIG's Rich Greenfield put it: "I think Disney just added a CBS, market-cap wise."

Now at its Star Wars Celebration, the company has put out its first teaser for December's ninth episode in its original franchise films, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As for recent comparables, the 7th and 8th episodes of the Skywalker saga respectively grossed $936.7M and $620.2M domestically, and $2.1B and $1.3B worldwide.