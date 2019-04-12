California governor proposes wildfire protections for PG&E, other utilities

PG&E (PCG +6.6% ) and Edison International (EIX +2% ) are jumping on headlines that California Gov. Newsom has proposed creating a wildfire fund to spread costs from fire-related lawsuits.

Newsom also proposes modifying a state liability standard that makes utilities responsible for damages arising from fires sparked by their equipment, even if they are not found negligent in maintaining it.

The governor’s report also calls for greater accountability from PG&E while emphasizing the need to lessen the liability burden for all of the state's utilities so long as they operate responsibly.