Vonage -4.1% after exit of Applications Group chief

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is 4.1% lower today after announcing that its Applications Group president, Dennis Fois, was exiting to take a CEO position.

That's disappointing news, Stephens says, considering that a typical post-acquisition executive lockup either was broken or not executed upon. Fois was CEO of NewVoiceMedia, which Vonage acquired in October, and he was promoted to lead Applications Group at Vonage.

But Stephens analyst Dmitry Netis says "We do not believe the departure of Mr. Fois is a canary in a coal mine of a struggling business, though investors are likely to question that." Channel efforts are still improving and there's a conservative bar set for revenue growth in its business segment, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm rates Vonage Overweight with a price target of $14, now implying 51% upside.