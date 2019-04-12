Shale stocks soar as Chevron-Anadarko deal sparks M&A hopes

Shares of Permian Basin shale players including Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +11.3% ), Concho Resources (CXO +8.7% ) and Noble Energy (NBL +7.4% ) are surging on hopes that Chevron's (CVX -5.2% ) $33B bid for Anadarko (APC +32.1% ) may herald a new buying spree.

CVX's move changes the deal landscape, says RBC analyst Scott Hanold, who sees PXD, CXO and NBL as the top three takeover candidates.

"This cements the trend of big oil becoming big shale," says Again Capital's John Kilduff. "Shell (RDS.A -0.6% ) may be hearing footsteps in terms of competition, and I think BP (BP -0.3% ) will be looking around again. I do think this will start a land rush of deals."

For Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.5% ), buying PXD or CXO would help plug a hole in its Permian portfolio, says Tudor Pickering's Matthew Portillo, adding that Shell also will feel pressure to buy more Permian acreage, possibly by acquiring smaller players such as WPX Energy (WPX +6.5% ) and Cimarex Energy (XEC +4.8% ).

In addition to PXD and CXO, BP Capital's Ben Cook highlights EOG Resources (EOG +7.2% ), Occidental Petroleum (OXY -3% ) and Parsley Energy (PE +10.9% ) as names that could fit the bill for supermajors on the prowl.

CFRA energy analyst Stewart Glickman says a company such as Parsley could be a top target since it is primarily located in the Permian and has a deficit cash flow, noting Anadarko's net debt to capital ratio of 62%.