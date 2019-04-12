Teligent "not aware" of reasons for recent selloff; shares up 3%

In a statement, Teligent (TLGT +3.4% ) CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner says that his team is "not aware" of any fundamental changes to the business that would explain the recent softness in the stock. Shares have sold off 23% since touching $1.30 on April 4.

He reaffirms previously announced 2019 guidance of revenues at least $72.5M, gross margin above 40%, R&D investment of $13M - 15M and non-GAAP EBITDA greater than 10%.