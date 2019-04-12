Dean Foods attracts takeover interest from Saputo - Globe and Mail

Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF +0.5% ) is studying a possible acquisition of Dean Foods (DF -0.9% ), which said in February it was exploring strategic alternatives, according to analyst speculation cited in The Globe and Mail.

DF is a market leader, selling one in three jugs of milk consumed by Americans each day, and it is relatively inexpensive with a ~$200M market cap, but there is nothing to suggest the U.S. dairy industry will stabilize in the near future, and the company is carrying $887M of debt.