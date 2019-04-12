WSJ: ComScore shakeup came as board pushed for more cuts

A large part of the leadership turmoil at comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) -- whose CEO and president each announced exits on April 1 -- came in disagreements with the board over the pace of cost savings, the WSJ reports, and the board's looking for additional cuts this year.

Interim CEO Dale Fuller has told investors that the company would follow the "rule of 40," suggesting that top-line growth and profit margins should be at least 40%. And he hinted at acquisitions during a company town hall, though walking back those comments later, according to the report.

“Any suggestion that there was a disagreement over comScore’s fundamental business strategy is grossly inaccurate,” Chairman Brent Rosenthal says. “The board and [ex-CEO Bryan] Wiener disagreed on the execution of the strategy, including the operating plan; however, comScore remains unwavering in our commitment to be the trusted partner for cross-platform measurement."

“The board felt there could and should be a more ambitious strategy for growth and near-term profitability," one shareholder said.