Good news/bad news: Jobless claims fell, some prices rose

Most of the stronger-than-expected economic data this week was related to prices. March import/export prices rose a bit more than expected as did the March consumer price and producer price indexes.

Also notable, mortgage applications reversed course, with the composite index falling 5.6% W/W. And mortgage rates crept up, with 30-year fixed rate mortgage up 4 basis points to 4.12%.

Stronger-than-expected: April consumer sentiment on current economic conditions came in stronger than expected, and this week's initial jobless claims fell by 8,000 to 196,000 claims, lower than the 211,000 claims expected.