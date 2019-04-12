Good news/bad news: Jobless claims fell, some prices rose

Most of the stronger-than-expected economic data this week was related to prices. March import/export prices rose a bit more than expected as did the March consumer price and producer price indexes.
Also notable, mortgage applications reversed course, with the composite index falling 5.6% W/W. And mortgage rates crept up, with 30-year fixed rate mortgage up 4 basis points to 4.12%.
Stronger-than-expected: April consumer sentiment on current economic conditions came in stronger than expected, and this week's initial jobless claims fell by 8,000 to 196,000 claims, lower than the 211,000 claims expected.
March NFIB small business optimism index was also looking up; at 101.8 exceeds 101.3 consensus, and edges up from 101.7 prior.
March import prices rose 0.6% vs. consensus of +0.4%, while export prices of +0.7% exceeded the +0.3% estimate.
March producer price index of +0.6% exceeds +0.4% estimate.
March consumer price index rose 0.4% M/M vs. the 0.3% rise expected.
Kind of old news by this point, but February factory orders index fell 0.5% to $497.5B, less than the 0.6% decline expected.
In-line: March core producer price index rose 0.2% matching the estimate.
Weaker-than-expected: April consumer sentiment of 96.9 trailed the 98.0 consensus, and the index of consumer expectations of 85.8 fell short of the 88.5 estimate.
March core consumer price index rose 0.1%, just shy of the +0.2% estimate.
Again, in not-the-freshest data, February job openings of 7.087M fell short of the 7.550M consensus. Still, more than 7M job openings are nothing to sneeze at. The question, of course, is what kind of jobs are they?
