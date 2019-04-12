BlackRock trims CEO Fink's 2018 pay

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink's 2018 total annual compensation of $24M fell 14% from 2017, according to the company annual proxy filing.

Fink's performance was assessed as "partially meets," in a year when long-term net inflows of $123B reflected 2% organic asset growth, total revenue rose 4%, and adjusted operating income increased 5% from 2017.

Fink's compensation includes $1.5M base salary, cash incentive award of $7.75M, deferred equity incentive of $4.25M, and long-term incentive award of $10.5M.

BlackRock President Robert S. Kapito also saw his total compensation decline 14% Y/Y to $19M; his performance assessment was also "partially meets."