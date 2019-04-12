J.P. Morgan, Disney spark strong day for stocks

Stocks scored broad gains, with the Dow surging 269 points and the S&P 500 breaking above the key 2,900 level for the first time in six months and now poised within 1% of a record high.

For the week, the S&P and Nasdaq both rose 0.5% while the Dow finished -0.1% despite today's surge.

The S&P financial sector (+1.9%) was the big winner today after JPMorganChase said its profit rose 5% and topped analyst expectations on the strength of its consumer bank.

The Dow also enjoyed a big boost from Disney, which surged to its biggest single-day advance in nearly a decade after it unveiled its much-awaited streaming service, set for launch later this year; meanwhile, Netflix shares fell 4%.

Optimism about the economic environment from J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and a rebound in Chinese exports for March also helped lift investor sentiment.

The energy sector (+0.3%) surged early in reaction to Chevron's $33B buyout of Anadarko but pulled back as May WTI crude futures climbed just 0.4% to $63.91/bbl.

But the health care sector (-1%) continued to lose ground amid continued uncertainty about the fate of the Affordable Care Act and rising threats from lawmakers to curb drug costs.

U.S. Treasury prices were under pressure, which drove the two-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.39% and the 10-year yield up 6 bps to 2.56%.