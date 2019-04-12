Netflix chief Hastings leaving Facebook's board

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is set to leave the board of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), the social network says.

Hastings won't be nominated for re-election at the annual meeting May 30, and neither will Erskine Bowles, president emeritus of the University of North Carolina.

The company's nominating Peggy Alford, senior VP of Core Markets at PayPal, to a board seat.

Hastings has been on the board since 2011, and he had a notable tiff in 2016 with still-current board member Peter Thiel over Thiel's endorsement of then-candidate Donald Trump.