Applied Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The New York City-based biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies against validated, but challenging to drug, molecular targets. It says it leverages high-throughput crystallography and in situ structural design to develop more potent and selective candidates. Lead drug is AT-001, an inhibitor of an enzyme called aldose reductase which produces excess sorbitol when a cell is subjected to oxidative stress that occurs during hyperglycemia (excess blood sugar) and ischemia (restricted blood supply). Excess sorbitol, a sugar alcohol, plays a key role in a range of diseases. The initial indication is diabetic cardiomyopathy. A pivotal Phase 2/3 should launch this year.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 13.5 (+214%); Net Loss: (16.5) (-284%); Cash Burn: (11.2) (-250%).