CBS ex-chief Moonves forfeited tens of millions in pay

A just-filed proxy statement from CBS shows ousted CEO Les Moonves forfeited tens of millions of dollars in stock awards from his 2018 compensation.

The summary compensation table by SEC rules lists Moonves' 2018 compensation as $47.1M. But a supplementary table lists payment for services rendered as $4.6M.

That amount excludes $34.5M in stock awards that were forfeited as part of Moonves' separation agreement, as well as $8M granted in 2018 as part of Moonves' 2017 bonus.

Acting CEO Joe Ianniello received $27.4M in compensation for 2018, which included a base salary of $2.5M, a bonus of $12.25M, and the bulk of the rest in stock and option awards.

Other former execs are on the table as well: Former Chief Human Resources Officer Anthony Ambrosio received $6M in compensation, while former Chief Communications Officer Gil Schwartz received $5.4M. Former Chief Legal Officer Lawrence Tu received $8.9M.

Current CFO Christina Spade received $2M.