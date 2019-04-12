Methanex settles with top shareholder, awards board seats

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) says it reached a settlement with top investor M&G Investments, including two of the company's 11 board seats.

MEOH says Paul Dobson, one of four directors proposed by M&G, will join the board at its April 25 annual meeting and another director to be selected from a list submitted by M&G will join after the meeting.

M&G, which owns 16.5% of MEOH shares, earlier this month objected to the company's decision to invest heavily in a third methanol production plant in Geismar, La., and questioned the board's independence.