Facebook's Zuckerberg gets 'pay bump' from new security

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) proxy statement shows total compensation for CEO Mark Zuckerberg was $22.6M for 2018, up from $9.1M in 2017, though the bulk of the increase comes in the way of providing personal security.

Zuckerberg's salary is again $1. But personal security costs rose to $9.96M from $7.6M, and they include a new $10M pretax allowance to cover additional security costs for Zuckerberg and his family.

The company says that because of its high visibility, it's authorized an " 'overall security program' for Mr. Zuckerberg to address safety concerns due to specific threats to his safety arising directly as a result of his position as our founder, CEO, Chairman, and controlling stockholder." The board also authorized a security program for Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Sandberg received $23.7M in total compensation for 2018, down from the prior year's $25.2M; her stock awards came to $18.4M vs. the previous year's $21.1M.

Chief Financial Officer David Wehner got total compensation of $19.7M, down from 2017's $22.4M, and Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer received $19.8M, down from $22.4M.

Former Chief Product Officer Christopher Cox, a notable departure from the company in March, received $19.7M vs. 2017's $22.4M.

