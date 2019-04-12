It's not just the Permian: Why Chevron is buying Anadarko for $33B

“We will now see Chevron (NYSE:CVX) emerging as the clear leader among all Permian players, both in terms of production growth and as a cost leader,” says Rystad Energy head of analysis Per Magnus Nysveen, noting that Anadarko’s (NYSE:APC) acreage is in the “sweetest spot” of the Delaware Basin.

CVX shares slid 5% in today's trade on news of its $33B APC acquisition, but the deal is widely praised: “This deal seems perfect. Oil is on a rebound yet Anadarko’s stock price has been stagnant,” said Chris Widell, CEO of Sponte Resources.

“Clearly, a large driver of the deal is Anadarko’s prized position in the Delaware Basin where Chevron increases its position by 240K net acres to over 1.4M net acres,” says Drillinginfo's Andrew Dittmar. “The Delaware Basin currently provides the best well economics of any shale play in the country.”

But it's not just the Permian that drives the deal: It increases CVX's deepwater hubs in the Gulf of Mexico from six to 16, it provides a stake in growing production in Colorado's DJ Basin, and the Mozambique LNG project is part of one of the industry's largest planned current investments.

BofA Merrill's Doug Leggate thinks "the upside from synergies, significant asset sales and de-risking of several aspects of APC's mix such as LNG development will transfer much of the remaining value uplift" to CVX; the firm upgraded CVX to Buy from Neutral with a $140 price target.

The APC acquisition also will make CVX a 55% stakeholder in Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) after being "noticeably absent in the midstream rush of the past couple of years," says Wood Mackenzie's RT Dukes.