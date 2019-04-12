Mattel -2.2% as Fisher-Price recalls infant sleepers

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has dropped 2.2% after hours following a Fisher-Price recall of its Rock 'n Play Sleeper product.

More than 30 infant fatalities have occurred in the sleeper in the 10 years since its introduction, according to the recall notice, "after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances."

"We stand by the safety of our products," the company says. "However, due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fisher-Price statement