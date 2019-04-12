Production at Shell's Pernis refinery cut to 65% by strikes, union says
Apr. 12, 2019 7:27 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Strikes have limited production at Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) 400K bbl/day Permis oil refinery to 65% since Tuesday, says the FNV union, adding that it expects the level to remain at least until Monday.
- The union says Shell has made no proposal to settle a dispute over wage increases which have led to work stoppages at Europe’s largest refinery and its Moerdijk chemical plants in the Netherlands since Monday.
- Several hundred employees of the total 1,500 working in production at Pernis have joined the strike, FNV says.