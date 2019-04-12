Production at Shell's Pernis refinery cut to 65% by strikes, union says

Apr. 12, 2019 7:27 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Strikes have limited production at Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) 400K bbl/day Permis oil refinery to 65% since Tuesday, says the FNV union, adding that it expects the level to remain at least until Monday.
  • The union says Shell has made no proposal to settle a dispute over wage increases which have led to work stoppages at Europe’s largest refinery and its Moerdijk chemical plants in the Netherlands since Monday.
  • Several hundred employees of the total 1,500 working in production at Pernis have joined the strike, FNV says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.