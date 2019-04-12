Fresnillo's Q1 production slides; MAG Silver Mexico JV mine approved

Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF -0.8% ) ticks lower after reporting declines in Q1 production but sticking to full-year targets.

Q1 silver production fell 14.8% Y/Y to 13.1M oz., mostly due to lower grades of ore and lower ore throughput, while gold output dropped 8.8%.

Separately, Fresnillo and joint venture partner MAG Silver (MAG -3.4% ) have approved development of the Juanicipio silver and gold project in Mexico, with construction set to begin immediately.

The project, which will require $395M in capital spending, is expected to produce 11.7M oz./year of silver and 43.5K oz./yea of gold over 12 years.