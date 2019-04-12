Exxon, others say crude bought from U.S. SPR tainted with poisonous gas

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says some of the oil it purchased last year from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve contained “extremely high levels” of hydrogen sulfide, Bloomberg reports.

In some cases, the gas level was 250x higher than government safety standards allow, according to the report.

The SPR has long been considered a safeguard in the event of tightening crude supplies but XOM’s discovery - which follows earlier complaints by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and others - suggests the reserve may not offer refiners as much insurance against diminishing volumes of higher sulfur, or sour, crude as previously thought.

The U.S. Energy Department disputes claims that it repeatedly sold tainted crude, saying that some companies’ high hydrogen sulfide readings were due to contamination during shipping, but the agency acknowledges spending ~$1M to clean up a contaminated cargo for PTR.