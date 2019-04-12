Fines threatened for Walmart, Kroger, others in selling tobacco to minors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has threatened to fine Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and 10 other convenience store and gas station chains for selling tobacco products to minors.

The FDA wants the companies to submit a detailed plan of action within 30 days describing how they will mitigate illegal sales to minors.

The 10 other retail chains warned by the FDA include Casey's General Store (NASDAQ:CASY), Family Dollar (NASDAQ:DLTR) and 7-Eleven and retail stores run by Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Citgo.