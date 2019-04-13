Loup Ventures takes the long view on Tesla

The $35K Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 concept isn't dead yet, according to Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster.

"We believe the company will reintroduce a $35k Model 3 once China Giga gets up to speed. China Giga will likely enable a lower-priced Model 3 due to lower cap ex, simplified production lines, cheaper labor, local manufacturing incentives, and no overseas freight," he writes.

In the near term, discontinuing the $35K Model 3 and making Autopilot standard is seen relieving gross margin pressure since the incremental $4.5K is "high margin" software that could end up boosting the bottom line.

On the autonomy front, Munster and team see the new Model 3 lease plan as a small part of Tesla's determination to build a fully self-driving fleet (forecast to be 5 to 7 years away)

In an interesting twist, the timing of Tesla's April 22 autonomy event is speculated to be timed to add a "layer of complexity" for investors mulling over the upcoming Uber (UBER) IPO. It's somewhat unclear if Tesla vs. Uber is a binary decision for fans of autonomy.

The long-term view from Loup on Tesla is still positive, especially if the company is successful with its autonomous program and OTA software update model. "Tesla would shift the transportation business from vehicle sales to a cost-per-mile model and generate a ~30% revenue cut on the platform, similar to Apple’s App Store," reads the bull case.

Back to the here and now: Tesla closed at $267.70 on Friday vs. the 52-week range of $247.77 to $387.46, down 20% YTD and off 11% for the last 52 weeks.