Milestone Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The Montreal, Quebec-based biopharmaceutical firm focuses its efforts on one compound, etripamil, a short-acting calcium channel blocker being developed as a nasal spray for the treatment a type of rapid heart rate called paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

Results from a Phase 2 study showed an 87% PSVT termination rate within 15 minutes at the dose selected for further development. A pivotal Phase 3 study is currently recruiting patients with topline data expected in H1 2020.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 23.8 (+186.7%); Net Loss: (23.2) (-186.4%); Cash Burn: (21.0) (-159.3%).