U.S.-China trade talks near final round

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday a U.S.-China trade agreement would go "way beyond" previous efforts to open China’s markets to American companies and the two sides were "getting close to the final round of concluding issues."

"This is way beyond anything that looked like a bilateral investment treaty," he added.

Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will hold two calls next week with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and are "discussing whether more in-person meetings are necessary" to conclude an agreement.

