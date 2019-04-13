IMF: Global growth will 'firm up'

A communique from the IMF's steering committee, released Saturday in Washington, said that "growth is projected to firm up in 2020, but risks remain tilted to the downside."

"These include trade tensions, policy uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and a sudden sharp tightening of financial conditions against a backdrop of limited policy space, historically high debt levels, and heightened financial vulnerabilities. Other longstanding challenges also persist."

"To protect the expansion, we will continue to mitigate risks, enhance resilience, and, if necessary, act promptly to shore up growth for the benefit of all."