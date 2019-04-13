Breast milk ingredient new health supplement

"Mother's milk isn’t just for babies anymore," writes Bloomberg's Jack Kaskey, as companies invest millions to ramp up production of an indigestible sugar found naturally in the fluid: Human milk oligosaccharide.

HMO escapes digestion, allowing it to reach the colon where it feeds beneficial bacteria.

DuPont (NYSE:DWDP) plans to spend $4M building out its HMO production capacity this year - its second biggest capital investment after expanding a factory that makes Tyvek - and estimates the annual HMO market could reach $1B.

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) began scaling up production of HMO varieties, such as 2'FL, earlier this year, and it’s studying how the different health effects might be developed into a range of products beyond baby formula.