New Brexit referendum for U.K. parliament?

The idea of a second Brexit referendum is "very likely" to be put before Britain’s parliament again although the government remains opposed to any new plebiscite, according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond.

While the government was opposed to a new public vote, many Labour lawmakers are pressing their leader Jeremy Corbyn to demand a new referendum in talks with the government.

Theresa May has so far failed to get her own Conservative Party behind her Brexit divorce deal and has reached out to the opposition.

