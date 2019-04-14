Citigroup Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.56B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, c has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.

