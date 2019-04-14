Goldman Sachs Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.02 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.89B (-11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gs has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.