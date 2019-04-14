M&T Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.29 (+13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.