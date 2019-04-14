Wintrust Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $345.03M (+11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wtfc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.