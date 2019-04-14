Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 15th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $246.03M (+12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pnfp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.