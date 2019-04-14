Waste Management to buy Advanced Disposal Services for $2.9B - WSJ

In one of the biggest solid-waste company acquisitions in more than a decade, Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is near a deal to acquire rival Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) for nearly $5B including debt, WSJ reports.

WM would pay $33.15/share in cash, a premium of 22.1% to ADSW's Friday closing price, and would be the biggest acquisition in the company's history, according to the report.

The deal would broaden WM's geographic footprint, adding states including Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana to its waste collection and landfill business.