A win for Tiger is a win for Nike

Tiger Woods scored his 15th major win, and his fifth Masters, at the 2019 Masters on Sunday, following a drought of championship victories that lasted more than a decade.

That also means Woods’ apparel and accessories outfitter on the green, Nike (NYSE:NKE), landed roughly $22.5M due to the victory, according to Apex Marketing.

The company also estimated that the Monster Energy (NASDAQ:MNST) brand made about $958,333 for being featured on Woods’ golf bag, while Bridgestone made about $134,167 for being on Woods’ golf ball.