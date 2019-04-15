Draghi takes aim at Trump as he targets Fed

"If the Fed had done its job properly, which it has not, the Stock Market would have been up 5000 to 10,000 additional points, and GDP would have been well over 4% instead of 3%...with almost no inflation," President Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"Quantitative tightening was a killer, should have done the exact opposite!"

ECB President Mario Draghi took the rare step of sounding concern over the independence of the Fed in the face of the constant criticism and cautiously stuck to the message that an upturn in the European economy is still possible in the second half of 2019.