Lots of M&A news on the radar

Expanding its digital business and North American footprint, French advertising giant Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) will pay $4.4B to acquire Alliance Data's (NYSE:ADS) Epsilon marketing unit, seeing a 12.5% accretion to headline, diluted EPS from the deal.

Catalent will announce this morning acquire privately-held Paragon Bioservices for $1.2B, in a bid to expand its gene therapy manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, in one of the biggest solid-waste company acquisitions in more than a decade, Waste Management is reportedly near a deal to acquire rival Advanced Disposal Services for nearly $2.9B.