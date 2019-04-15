VW pushes battery partners to build Gigafactories

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is pushing its joint venture partners including SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF) to build electric car battery plants which have at least one Gigawatt manufacturing capacity, CEO Herbert Diess said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Auto Show.

Volkswagen will buy €50B worth of battery cells for electric cars and has identified South Korea’s SKI, LG Chem and Samsung SDI as strategic battery cell suppliers as well as China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology.

The German automaker is retooling 16 factories to build EVs and plans to start producing 33 different electric cars under the Skoda, Audi, VW and Seat brands by mid-2023.

Volkswagen also plans to build a fully electric SUV for China from 2021, taking on the Chinese market leader Tesla’s Model X.