Futures point to muted open

Though it will be a shorter trading week (due to Good Friday), traders will have plenty of things to monitor.

Bank and financial earnings continue to pour in today, with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Charles Schwab and M&T Bank updating investors before the bell.

U.S. stock index futures are holding their breath ahead of the Q1 reports, pointing to a muted open on Wall Street.

Other events throughout the week include Pinterest's highly-anticipated IPO, retail sales data and the Fed's beige book release.