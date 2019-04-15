KBR wins three LOGCAP V contracts

Under LOGCAP V, KBRwyle received a large performance task order to provide LOGCAP logistics support services in Afghanistan. It was also awarded contracts for setting the theater and associated performance task orders to support the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and Northern Command (NORTHCOM).

"We believe these awards in aggregate will ultimately provide an increase to our business levels compared to the work we are currently performing. However, given the complexity of this procurement and attendant transition times, we do not believe this will have a material effect until 2020 and therefore is not expected to change our 2019 outlook," Bradie continued.