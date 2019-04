Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) adds Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to the roster banks working on the sale of its Asia-Pacific in an IPO, sources tell Reuters.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are already working on the IPO which could raise as much as $5B.

The sale for all or parts of the Asia-Pacific business is seen as a measure by A-B to bring the company's debt/EBITDA ratio down to its target level of 2X from the current level of 4.6X.