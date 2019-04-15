Tiger Woods win impacts sportsbooks

Shares of William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY) are down 2.2% in London trading after the bookmaker was bruised when Tiger Woods won the Masters.

The U.K. company with a large presence at the sports books of U.S. casinos reportedly lost a "seven figure" amount on the Woods win due to its unbalanced position on the sentimental bettors pick.

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) went into the tournament with exposure on Woods, but was able to fade it over the course of the tournament to break even.

Daily fantasy sports provider FanDuel lost $2M on the Masters.