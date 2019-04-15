Summit Therapeutics reports data for DDS-04 for Enterobacteriaceae at ECCMID 2019

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) presents in vivo proof of concept data for the DDS-04 series of new mechanism antibiotics targeting Enterobacteriaceae at ECCMID 2019 in Amsterdam.

DDS-04 series compound cured infection in an animal model of urinary tract infection.

Therapeutic concentrations were also observed in other infections, including the lungs and the bloodstream.

DDS-04 also showed low propensity for resistance development and did not show cross-resistance with existing classes of antibiotics.

Enterobacteriaceae are a family of Gram-negative bacteria responsible for a large number of severe infections.