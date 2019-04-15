Best Buy appoints new CEO

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announces that the board elected Corie Barry to become the company's new CEO.

Barry is currently serving as Best Buy's chief financial and strategic transformation officer.

He will take over the CEO post on June 11 when Hubert Joly transitions to the newly created role of executive chairman of the board.

Best Buy statement: "These changes reflect the Board’s ongoing succession planning process and are designed to provide leadership continuity as the company continues to execute its strategic growth initiatives. Ms. Barry will also join the board of directors, which will expand to 13 directors."

Source: Press Release