J&J's Invokana shows positive effect in CKD patients with type 2 diabetes

A Phase 3 clinical trial, CREDENCE, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' INVOKANA (canagliflozin) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D) showed a significant benefit when used in addition to standard-of-care treatment. The data were presented at the World Congress of Nephrology in Melbourne, Australia.

INVOKANA reduced the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization for heart failure by 31%, major adverse CV events by 20% and the risk of hospitalization for heart failure alone by 39% compared to placebo. It also showed a 30% reduction in the risk of the primary composite endpoint (progression to doubling of serum creatinine, end-stage kidney disease and renal or CV death).

The data supported a supplemental marketing application filed in the U.S. in March seeking approval for INVOKANA to reduce the risk of end-stage kidney disease, the doubling of serum creatinine and renal/CV death in adults with CKD and T2D.

The FDA first approved INVOKANA in March 2013 for T2D and OK'd a CV benefit claim in adults with T2D in October 2018.