Yamana Gold to sell Chapada mine to Lundin for $1B-plus, raises dividend

In a deal Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) says will improve its balance sheet and shareholder return, the miner agrees to sell its wholly-owned Chapada copper mine in Brazil to Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) for more than $1B.

AUY says it also will increase its annual dividend to $0.04/share, effective immediately.

AUY says it will receive $800M cash from Lundin at closing, additional consideration of up to $125M based on the price of gold, a $100M payment contingent on the development of a pyrite circuit to optimize the operation, and a royalty on the adjacent Suruca gold project.