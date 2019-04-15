Adient -3% after light FQ2 revenue guide

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) announces preliminary results for FQ2.

The company says revenue is expected to be reported at ~$4.2B vs. $4.26B consensus, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $185M and $195M and free cash flow is expected to be between $45M and $60M.

"Adient's preliminary Q2 results demonstrate that the actions taken to improve the company's operational and financial performance are taking hold," says CEO Doug Del Grosso.

In addition to the earnings announcement, Adient also discloses that it reorganized certain elements of its management structure which resulted in a realignment of its reportable segments (Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific). The company expects the organizational changes to result in a flatter organization with three fully integrated regions.